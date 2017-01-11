John Terry Chelsea skipper fails with red-card appeal

Terry was shown a straight red card in Sunday's third-round tie against Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's defender John Terry (L) reacts just before Kevin Friend shows him a red card after a challenge on Peterborough United's English striker Lee Angol during the English FA Cup third round football match between January 8, 2017

Valencia Voro handed manager's job until end of season

Chelsea captain John Terry will serve a one-match suspension after the Football Association on Tuesday thwarted his attempt to overturn his FA Cup dismissal against Peterborough United.

Terry was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute of Sunday's third-round tie at Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea won 4-1, for a last-man foul on Peterborough's Lee Angol.

Chelsea submitted an appeal against referee Kevin Friend's decision, but the FA rejected it, ruling Terry out of Saturday's trip to Premier League champions Leicester City.

"John Terry will serve a one-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was unsuccessful, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the FA said in a statement.

Terry, who was making his first appearance since November, had previously written on Instagram that his dismissal was unfair because he "didn't touch" Angol.

The 36-year-old's absence against Leicester is unlikely to unduly concern manager Antonio Conte, who has kept Terry on the bench for much of the season.

