John Stones :  Guardiola says defender's injury 'just a kick'

Stones was forced off after just 17 minutes at the KCOM Stadium, with Aleksandar Kolarov taking his place.

Manchester City's defender John Stones (R) vies with Leicester City's striker Islam Slimani during the English Premier League football match December 10, 2016

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered a reassuring prognosis on the injury that curtailed John Stones's involvement in his side's 3-0 win at Hull City on Monday.

Back in the starting XI following two games on the bench, Stones was forced off after just 17 minutes at the KCOM Stadium, with Aleksandar Kolarov taking his place.

But Guardiola said the England international had simply taken a kick to the knee and would "hopefully" be fit for City's trip to Premier League title rivals Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

"We were a little bit worried about that, but it is just a kick," Guardiola told the BBC.

"Hopefully OK for Liverpool. A kick, not ligaments or something like that."

City's win, courtesy of second-half goals by Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho and an injury-time Curtis Davies own goal, left them in second place, seven points below leaders Chelsea.

