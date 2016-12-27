John Stones :  Guardiola says defender's injury 'just a kick'

Stones was forced off after just 17 minutes at the KCOM Stadium, with Aleksandar Kolarov taking his place.
But Guardiola said the England international had simply taken a kick to the knee and would "hopefully" be fit for City's trip to Premier League title rivals Liverpool on New Year's Eve.
"We were a little bit worried about that, but it is just a kick," Guardiola told the BBC.
"Hopefully OK for Liverpool. A kick, not ligaments or something like that."
City's win, courtesy of second-half goals by Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho and an injury-time Curtis Davies own goal, left them in second place, seven points below leaders Chelsea.
