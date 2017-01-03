John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?

Sporting director of Valencia Pitarch revealed that they have met with John Obi Mikel over a possible transfer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayan shekara goma, Mikel Obi ya shirya ya bar Ƙungiyar Ƙwallon Ƙafa na Chelsea. play John Obi Mikel could be on his way to Valencia (Getty Images)

John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammates
John Mikel Obi Outcast Chelsea midfielder still keen to impress Conte
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 Nigerian players in the Premier League
John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from China for Marseille
John Mikel Obi Marseille ready to break the bank for Chelsea midfielder
John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder considering China move
John Mikel Obi Marseille manager, Garcia denies interest in Chelsea midfielder
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga
John Mikel Obi AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielder

That’s the question on everyone’s mind following the revelation by the sporting director of Valencia, Jesus Garcia Pitarch.

Pitarch has revealed that he has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible move to the club in the January transfer window.

John Mikel Obi and Pedro play Mikel has not played a game for Chelsea this season (Chelsea FC)

 

Mikel Obi has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte as he is yet to play in a game so far this season.

He is expected to leave the club in January transfer window and La Liga side Valencia are in the race to sign the midfielder.

Sporting director of the club Pitarch revealed that they have met with the midfielder over a possible transfer.

“In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea’s permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day,” Pitarch told Superdeporte.

“I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it.”

Since these comments, they have been whispers that Mikel has agreed to signed for Valencia.

John Obi Mikel play Several reports says Mikel has agreed a move to Valencia (Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

ALSO READ: Mikel attends Chelsea's end of year party

Struggling Valencia present a good chance for Mikel to play football again.

Having won all the major trophies in club football, the 29-year-old can focus on just playing football and helping Valencia in the La Liga.

They have only won three games in their opening league fixtures and are currently 17th in the La Liga table.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea rivals want Spurs winbullet

Football

Burnley's English midfielder Joey Barton (R) pictured in 2016, will resign with Burnley despite having a charge of misconduct hanging over alleged betting
Joey Barton Fiery midfielder signs for Burnley despite FA charge
Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach to work for French TV during AFCON
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola said he would not be leaving the club any time soon
Pep Guardiola Man City manager can see end of career approaching
West Bromwich Albion's Welsh head coach Tony Pulis' team came to the English Premier League football match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion as a side transformed winning 3-1
West Brom vs Hull City Morrison completes West Brom comeback to worsen Hull plight