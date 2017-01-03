John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind following the revelation by the sporting director of Valencia, Jesus Garcia Pitarch.

Pitarch has revealed that he has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible move to the club in the January transfer window.

Mikel Obi has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte as he is yet to play in a game so far this season.

He is expected to leave the club in January transfer window and La Liga side Valencia are in the race to sign the midfielder.

Sporting director of the club Pitarch revealed that they have met with the midfielder over a possible transfer.

“In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea’s permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day,” Pitarch told Superdeporte.

“I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it.”

Since these comments, they have been whispers that Mikel has agreed to signed for Valencia.

ALSO READ: Mikel attends Chelsea's end of year party

Struggling Valencia present a good chance for Mikel to play football again.

Having won all the major trophies in club football, the 29-year-old can focus on just playing football and helping Valencia in the La Liga.

They have only won three games in their opening league fixtures and are currently 17th in the La Liga table.