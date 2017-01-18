A slew of African players will follow John Mikel Obi to China after the midfielder signed for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA according to Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore.

Mikel signed a £140, 000 weekly deal with Tianjin TEDA and has been appointed captain of the side.

Traore who is currently playing in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon believes some players will be signed by Chinese clubs after the tournament.

"The important thing is to find a club where the football project is big, interesting and you really feel wanted," the striker told BBC Sport.

"John and Oscar have found this and I am happy for them. It is interesting Drogba may now go to Brazil, too."

Mikel joined a host of African players in the Chinese Super League.

They include Demba Ba, Obafemi Martins, Gervinho and Stephane Mbia.