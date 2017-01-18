John Mikel Obi Burkina Faso player expects African stars to follow midfielder to China

Mikel signed a £140, 000 weekly deal with Tianjin TEDA and has bee appointed captain of the side.

John Mikel Obi play John Obi Mikel (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDA

A slew of African players will follow John Mikel Obi to China after the midfielder signed for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA according to Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore.

Mikel signed a £140, 000 weekly deal with Tianjin TEDA and has been appointed captain of the side.

Bertrand Traore play Bertrand Traore says a host of African players will move to China like Mikel (Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Image)

Traore who is currently playing in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon believes some players will be signed by Chinese clubs after the tournament.

"The important thing is to find a club where the football project is big, interesting and you really feel wanted," the striker told BBC Sport.

Obafemi Martins play Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins also play in the Premier League (Getty Images )

 

"John and Oscar have found this and I am happy for them. It is interesting Drogba may now go to Brazil, too."

Mikel joined a host of African players in the Chinese Super League.

They include Demba Ba, Obafemi Martins, Gervinho and Stephane Mbia.

Chinedu Efugh
