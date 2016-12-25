Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

John Mikel Obi :  Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga

John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga

Mikel Obi took to his social media to share a photo of himself and his partner in front of a beautiful Christmas tree.

John Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko play John Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko (Twitter/Mikel Obi)

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and his partner Olga Diyachenko were in Christmas spirits as they posed for a photo to celebrate the festive season.

Merry Christmas everyone and a wonderful 2017," the Chelsea midfielder wrote alongside the photo.

Merry Christmas everyone and a wonderful 2017,” the Chelsea midfielder wrote alongside the photo.

 

The couple posed for the snap without their twin daughters Mia and Ava whom they had in September 2015.

John Obi Mikel and his family play Mikel and Olga with their twin daughters (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko )

 

Diyachenko and Mikel started dating in 2013 after reportedly meeting him in London where her millionaire father runs a chain of businesses.

Mikel is also a secret father of two children with different women.

According to the UK Sun, the Chelsea midfielder has a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter with two women he briefly dated.

Mikel, the report revealed, is very much involved in the lives of his son and daughter, splashing the whooping sum of N297m (£500,000) for a house in 2013 for the mother of his boy child

The identity of the women have not been revealed but Mikel reportedly met the mother of his one-year-old daughter at a London nightclub in 2013.

NB:£1=N580

