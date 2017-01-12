John Mikel Obi Midfielder insists China move not money motivated, but we don't believe him

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Tianjin TEDA in a deal worth £140, 000 per week, a big increase in the £75, 000 he was earning at Chelsea.

  Published:
John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi insists he didn't make the move to China because of money ( mikel_john_obi/instagram)

Nigeria international midfielder John Mikel Obi has insisted that he not move to China for money but to get more playing time to stay match-fit for the Super Eagles.

Mikel Obi on Friday, January 6 signed for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA.

John Obi Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA play Mikel Obi will earn more money in China than he did at Chelsea (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

ALSO READ: Mikel Obi reveals his most memorable moments at Chelsea

With several European clubs interested in his service, the consensus has been that Mikel made the move to China because of the money, like the other football stars that have moved to that country since 2015.

The Super Eagles captain, however, denied that, saying he made the move to China to stay match-fit for the national team.

"I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining 6 months of my contract but it won't be in the best interest of my country,”  Mikel Obi told Owngoal Nigeria.

John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi says he made the move to China to get more game time (NFF)

 

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

It is, however, difficult to believe considering the fact that Marseille, Valencia, AC Milan and several other European clubs were interested in him

Signing for the above-mentioned clubs could have presented Mikel Obi with same, more playing time and more competitive football.

With everything he has achieved in football, Mikel has earned the right to make a move for money without any apology.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

