John Mikel Obi Midfielder reveals memorable Chelsea moments in farewell letter

After sealing a move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA, John Obi Mikel has revealed his most memorable moments at Chelsea.

Mikel Obi leaves Chelsea after 10 years at the club which he played 374 times for, winning 11 trophies including two Premier League and a Champions League title.

The 29-year-old named his most memorable moments at Chelsea in a farewell letter his shared to his fans on his official Twitter account.

A letter to my Chelsea family. https://t.co/FhcUyq3iaV — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In the letter, Mikel lists his first Chelsea goal (a screamer against Macclesfield in a 2007 FA Cup tie) and his League and FA Cup double in 2010 under Carlo Ancelotti.

He also mentions Chelsea’s FA Cup title win of 2007, where they beat Manchester United in the final courtesy of a Didier Drogba’s extra-time winner.

Beating their London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham in the 2007 League Cup final and 2012 FA Cup final respectively were also among Mikel’s most memorable moments at Chelsea.

Mikel played a huge part in Chelsea’s first Champions League title in their history as they beat Bayern Munich in the penalty shoot-out to lift the trophy.

“Then there was Munich. We were desperate to make up for the disappointment of the 2008 final, but trailing with two minutes to go, against Bayern, in their own stadium, it seemed that once more luck was against us,” Mikel writes.

“But that night, with lions on our chest and the fans behind us, we fought. Up popped Didier, the rest is history, and to date we're still proudly the only team in London with a European Cup.”

Chelsea on their website also thanked the midfielder for his services to the club and wished him well on his new venture in China.

“He leaves with our very best wishes and we thank him for his exceptional service,” Chelsea said.