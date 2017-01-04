John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelsea

Nigerian midfielder, John Mikel Obi has finally admitted that he is on his way away from Chelsea.

Mikel Obi is expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window after he was frozen out of the team by new manager Antonio Conte.

Under Conte, Mikel has not made an appearance for Chelsea this season and has reportedly been told to leave the club he joined in 2006.

Despite several rumours and reports on his situation, the midfielder has been quiet on the issue until a Twitter post.

The 29-year-old midfielder shared a letter from a Chelsea fan in Ukraine thanking him for his service to the club ahead of his move.

Thanks for the love from @CFCLIVE_vk BlueIsTheColour https://t.co/bq5UeC4GaO — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In the letter, the fan commented on the transfer reports surrounding the midfielder and also wished him good luck on the journey ahead.

Sharing the letter means Mikel is getting ready to sign for a new club

There have been reports that he is on his way to Valencia following the revelation by the sporting director of the club, Jesus Garcia Pitarch that they have had discussion with the midfielder.

“In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea’s permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day,” Pitarch told Superdeporte.

“I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it.”

Reacting to the reports, Chelsea manager Conte revealed that the club is yet to receive any concrete offer.

“For now, we have no news,” Conte said during his pre-match conference ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham.