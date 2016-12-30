Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

John Mikel Obi :  Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammates

Ahead of his likely January move, the midfielder was pictured enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.

Ahead of his likely January move away from Chelsea, John Mikel Obi on Saturday December 24 enjoyed an end-of-year get-together with Antonio Conte and his teammates.

Mikel Obi has been frozen out of the Chelsea first team by Conte nd is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Chelsea players play John Mikel Obi and John Terry (far right) at the party ( Chelsea Football Club via Youtube)

 

Ahead of the move, the midfielder was filmed enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.

In the video, Mikel is seen sitting alongside Chelsea captain John Terry at the party.

Chelsea players play Chelsea players at the get together (Chelsea Football Club via Youtube)

 

Another Nigerian player, Victor Moses was seen laughing and joking with his teammates at the party.

Chelsea players play Victor Moses was seen laughing and joking with his teammates at the party. (Chelsea Football Club via Youtube)

 

Manager Conte raised a glass while addressing his players and celebrating his tabling-topping Chelsea side who are on a run of 12 consecutive winning games.

I'd like to wish you and all your families a Merry Christmas, happy New Year and... for a good season,' he said before being applauded by everyone in the room,” said Conte.

Antonio Conte play Antonio Conte raises a glass to celebrate Chelsea's season so far (Chelsea Football Club via Youtube)

 

After that get-together, Chelsea went on to beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day, they host Stoke City next on New Year’s Eve.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

