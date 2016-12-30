John Mikel Obi :  Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammates

Ahead of his likely January move, the midfielder was pictured enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.
Mikel Obi has been frozen out of the Chelsea first team by Conte nd is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window.
Ahead of the move, the midfielder was filmed enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.
In the video, Mikel is seen sitting alongside Chelsea captain John Terry at the party.
Another Nigerian player, Victor Moses was seen laughing and joking with his teammates at the party.
Manager Conte raised a glass while addressing his players and celebrating his tabling-topping Chelsea side who are on a run of 12 consecutive winning games.
“I'd like to wish you and all your families a Merry Christmas, happy New Year and... for a good season,' he said before being applauded by everyone in the room,” said Conte.
After that get-together, Chelsea went on to beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day, they host Stoke City next on New Year’s Eve.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.