Jay Jay Okocha :  Super Eagles great reveals why he retired early

Okocha surprised many by announcing his retirement in 2008 when he was playing at Hull City at the age of 34.

Former captain of the Super Eagles, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has revealed that lack of playing time prompted him to retire early from football.

Okocha surprised many by announcing his retirement in 2008 when he was playing at Hull City at the age of 34.

I must confess that [not getting a lot of playing time] was one of the main reasons why I retired from playing at a very young age,” Okocha told newsmen at a press conference.

Jay Jay Okocha play Jay Jay Okocha retired in 2008 after just playing for Hull City (AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

I believe that it is not worth it to train from Monday to Friday just to have 20 minutes on the pitch or sit on the bench on Saturday. I am very competitive.”

Jay Jay scored 14 goals in 74 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Throughout the course of his career, the former midfielder played for the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, Qatar SC and Hull City.

