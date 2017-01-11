Javier Hernandez Bayer striker scotches transfer talk

According to media reports the club are ready to sell the former Manchester United star who has lost his scoring touch.

Struggling Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has scotched reports of a transfer move.

According to media reports the club are ready to sell the former Manchester United star who has lost his scoring touch. But the Mexican international said no move was on the cards.

"Jonas Boldt and Rudi Voeller (Leverkusen's team manager and sports director respectively) have said nothing to me about other clubs," he told magazine Kicker at Leverkusen's Orlando training camp.

"The only things I have heard are rumours.

"No one has tried to contact me or my agent. I am happy here.

"My only interest is to stay here at Bayer Leverkusen."

Media reports said Leverkusen want to sell him either this month or at the end of the season, and magazine Sport Bild claimed Bayer want 25 million euros ($26.3m) for him.

He last scored at the start of October and must rediscover his goal-scoring form when the Bundesliga resumes on January 20 with Leverkusen to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League's last 16.

The former United and Real Madrid star netted 26 goals in 43 games for Leverkusen last season, his first after leaving United.

But so far this season, he has managed just seven goals in all competitions.

"I am relaxed. The goals will come sooner or later," he said.

