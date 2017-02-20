Jan Oblak Atletico 'keeper back for Leverkusen trip

The Slovenian international has been sidelined since December after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder.
The Slovenian international, who kept eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League games as Atletico reached the final last season, has been sidelined since December after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder.
"Oblak has received the medical all clear at the end of Sunday morning's training session," Atletico said in a statement.
"The Slovenian has been able to fully train with the rest of the group since Wednesday."
Oblak's return is a timely boost with Atletico's defence depleted by injuries to centre-back Diego Godin and right-back Juanfran.