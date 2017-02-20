Jan Oblak Atletico 'keeper back for Leverkusen trip

The Slovenian international has been sidelined since December after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 play

Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid in 2014

(AFP/File)

La Liga Sevilla up to second, Atletico claim much-needed win
La Liga Preview Stubborn Espanyol pose Barca final test of 2016
Villareal vs Athletico Villarreal leapfrog error-strewn visitors
Champions League Manchester City braced for Monaco, Leicester face 'fight'
Copa del Rey Atletico Madrid, Barcelona clash for final spot

Atletico Madrid received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday as goalkeeper Jan Oblak was included in Diego Simeone's squad for the trip to Germany.

The Slovenian international, who kept eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League games as Atletico reached the final last season, has been sidelined since December after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

"Oblak has received the medical all clear at the end of Sunday morning's training session," Atletico said in a statement.

"The Slovenian has been able to fully train with the rest of the group since Wednesday."

Oblak's return is a timely boost with Atletico's defence depleted by injuries to centre-back Diego Godin and right-back Juanfran.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet
2 Henry Obiekwu Nigerian defender dies during game in Enugubullet
3 Paul Pogba United midfielder takes his brother to popular restaurant...bullet

Football

David Silva has adapted seamlessly to an unfamiliar role alongside Kevin De Bruyne in Manchester City's midfield engine room
Champions League Manchester City and Monaco load their Silva bullets
Rangers have just one win in their past six league matches and sit a massive 30 points behind bitter rivals and league leaders Celtic
Rangers Murty urges players to show some fight
The new draft constitution of the Football Association of Zambia contains a clause banning discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation, in line with regulations from world governing body FIFA
In Zambia Gay rights dispute erupts over football
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi shoots a penalty kick to score a goal on February 19, 2017
La Liga Last-gasp Messi penalty rescues poor Barcelona