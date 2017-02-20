Jan Oblak Atletico 'keeper back for Leverkusen trip

Atletico Madrid received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday as goalkeeper Jan Oblak was included in Diego Simeone's squad for the trip to Germany.

The Slovenian international, who kept eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League games as Atletico reached the final last season, has been sidelined since December after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

"Oblak has received the medical all clear at the end of Sunday morning's training session," Atletico said in a statement.

"The Slovenian has been able to fully train with the rest of the group since Wednesday."

Oblak's return is a timely boost with Atletico's defence depleted by injuries to centre-back Diego Godin and right-back Juanfran.