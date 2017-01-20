Arsenal star Alex Iwobi on Wednesday, January 18 took his girlfriend Clarisse Juliette to a Rae Sremmurd concert in London.

Iwobi on Saturday, January 13 starred in Arsenal’s 4-0 win away at Swansea in the Premier League , forcing two own goals with his deflected shots.

During the week, he took football off his mind as he attended the concert with his girl in London.

Juliette shared a photo of her and the Nigeria international on their date night at the Hip-hop concert.

Iwobi also shared a photo of him and his girlfriend with Rea Sremmurd, the hip-hop band famous for the mannequin challenge.

After the night out, Iwobi will take his mind back to football as Arsenal host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, January 22.

He is sure to be named in the starting XI for the game as he has impressed since making his senior debut for Arsenal in 2015.

His development in the club has been pleasing to his manager Arsene Wenger who has praised the youngster for his attitude.

"He is more and more comfortable in the team," Arsenal manager told the club’s official website.

"But I think Alex Iwobi, above all his talent, is a guy who has a fantastic team attitude.

"He is gaining in confidence as well. You could see overall that he develops very well. If he keeps that kind of spirit he has at the moment, he can go much higher up. That's my wish."

Iwobi has two league goals for Arsenal in 17 games.