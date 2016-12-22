Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Italian Super Cup :  No plane advantage for Juventus, says Allegri

Italian Super Cup No plane advantage for Juventus, says Allegri

Milan only arrived in Doha late Tuesday after technical problems with their plane pushed back the team's arrival.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri attends a press conference in the Qatari capital Doha on December 22, 2016 play

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri attends a press conference in the Qatari capital Doha on December 22, 2016

(AFP)

Serie A Icardi brace gives Inter Milan festive cheer
Atalanta vs Empoli Kessie comes to the rescue against Empoli
Serie A Immobile staying as Lazio look for Christmas cheer at Inter
Serie A Five things we learned from matchday 17
Serie A Hart no match for Napoli's four-star Mertens
Juventus Higuain haunts Roma as Juve go seven points clear
Serie A Preview Dybala will be great, but we can win scudetto, says Roma's Perotti
Serie A Five things we learned from this week's round of matches
Serie A Higuain double settles Turin derby
Torino vs Juventus Turin derby eyes on United target Belotti

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri denied on Thursday that his side were at an advantage because their Italian Super Cup final opponents AC Milan touched down in Qatar 24 hours late.

Milan only arrived in Doha late Tuesday -- a full day after Juve -- after technical problems with their plane pushed back the team's arrival.

An angry Milan CEO Adriano Galliani said the delay would work in the Italian champions' favour for Friday's match.

But Allegri said that was not true.

"No, we don't have any advantage from being here early before them," Allegri told a press conference.

"Whatever happens tomorrow we will be ready and we don't care about the other details."

Reports in the Italian media even suggested that Milan might forego the final because the delay had impacted on their preparation for the game.

However, Milan underwent their first training session in Doha on Thursday, at the Aspire Academy.

The Super Cup is an annual match in the Italian calendar, usually played between the Serie A champions and winners of the Coppa Italia.

Friday's match will be Juve's fifth consecutive Super Cup and Milan's first since 2011.

Last season Juventus won both the league and the Coppa Italia, beating Milan 1-0 in the final.

Milan have enjoyed some measure of revenge this season, inflicting one of only three league defeats on table-topping Juventus, with a 1-0 victory in October.

It is the second time the Super Cup has been held in Doha.

In 2014, Juventus lost on penalties to Napoli.

Friday's match is the sixth time in eight years, the final has been played outside Italy.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date nightbullet
2 Super Falcons NFF got ‘only’ N18M for 2016 AWCONbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from...bullet

Football

Mohammed Salah, Islam Slimani, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane
CAF Player of the Year Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
Alan Pardew guided Crystal Palace to the 2016 FA Cup final but their recent Premier League form has been poor
Alan Pardew Crystal Palace sack manager
Super Falcons
Ngozi Okobi Super Falcons midfielder says street protest was embarrassing
Senegal's supporters cheer their team in September 2016 in Dakar
FIFA World Rankings Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings