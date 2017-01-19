Italian Cup Milinkovic, Immobile fire Lazio into Inter Cup quarter clash

Lazio enjoyed a bright start at the Stadio Olimpico and were off the mark after 20 minutes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ciro Immobile struck in the second half as stuttering Lazio overame Genoa 4-2 to book an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan play

Ciro Immobile struck in the second half as stuttering Lazio overame Genoa 4-2 to book an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan

(AFP/File)

Juventus Players attend ceremony to unveil new logo
Maradona Argentine legend set for Napoli role, if tax millions settled
Serie A AC Milan stay in chase for Europe with Torino draw
Serie A Five things we learned from this week's round of matches
Serie A Juventus beaten as Kalinic paves way for Viola
Maradona Discord over Argentine's night at the opera
Allegri Italian title race not over, says beaten Juve boss
Serie A Perisic, Eder strike late as Inter down Chievo
Del Piero Former Italy international tips Juventus to outplay Fiorentina
Marseille vs Monaco Falcao fires 60-goal Monaco top in Marseille mauling

Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck in the second half as stuttering Lazio overcame Genoa 4-2 on Wednesday to book an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan.

Lazio enjoyed a bright start at the Stadio Olimpico and were off the mark on 20 minutes when Filip Djordjevic sprung the offside trap to meet Felipe Anderson's through ball and fire into the roof of the net.

Djordjevic's first Lazio goal since April 2016 augured well for the hosts, but misfortune followed instead.

Cristiano Lombardi's angled drive flashed across goal and Gil Patric hit the side netting.

When Lucas Orban pulled Djordjevic down from behind, the penalty was given but Anderson's tame effort was easily parried by Genoa 'keeper Eugenio Lamanna.

Although Goran Pandev's drive at the other end inched wide of the top corner, Lazio doubled their lead 10 minutes later, Wesley Hoedt unleashing a bouncing drive from 30 yards out that beat Lukas Zima.

But Lazio were soon back to earth with a bump.

Mauricio Pinilla curled a superb shot past Lamanna and into the far top corner five minutes before half time and when Isaac Cofie's drive took a deflection Pandev pounced on the loose ball to pull Genoa level.

Lazio almost fell victim to a Lucas Ocampos screamer that hit the upright shortly after the restart, but the hosts restored their lead in spectacular fashion.

Milinkovic-Savic had come off the bench to replace Lombardi on the hour and when a poor clearance fell kindly he controlled with his chest before volleying home from seven yards.

Pinilla came close to levelling with an overhead kick that was just off target.

But Lazio secured the points on the counter minutes later, Jordan Lukaku setting Immobile up for a fine finish on 75 minutes.

Earlier, Cesena forward Karim Laribi sent parent club Sassuolo crashing out of the competition with a late winner in a 2-1 upset that sent the second division side into the last eight.

Sassuolo were off to a flying start against the current Serie B strugglers when Lorenzo Pellegrini tapped home the rebound from Matteo Politano's strike after just four minutes at the Mapei Stadium.

But their hopes of hanging on for the win were upset in three second-half minutes, Ciano beating Sassuolo 'keeper Gianluca Pegolo from the spot nine minutes from the end and Laribi, who is on loan from Sassuolo, sweeping a dramatic winner past Pegolo.

Cesena will now meet either Roma or Sampdoria in the quarter-final after their tie at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Inter Milan edged into the quarters with a 98th minute, extra-time winner against Bologna (3-2).

Napoli will face Fiorentina in the quarter-finals, when Juventus host AC Milan, who have beaten the Cup holders twice already this season, in the league and in the Italian Super Cup final.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
2 Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasonsbullet
3 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet

Football

Morocco's French coach Herve Renard, seen in action during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between against DR Congo, in Oyem, on January 16
AFCON 2017 Le Roy, Renard loom large over key Africa Cup of Nations clash
Dutch football legend Marco van Basten, who became FIFA's technical director last October, has a string of revolutionary suggestions for the sport
Marco van Basten FIFA's technical director reveals radical vision
Leicester City centre-forward Islam Slimani has a groin problem that forced him to train on his own ahead of Algeria's Cup of Nations clash with Tunisia
AFCON 2017 Slimani among injury worries for Algeria
South Korean football fans display banners protesting against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' bribing of referees before a match in Seoul in October 2016
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian champs to appeal AFC ban