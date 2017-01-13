Issa Hayatou CAF boss facing challenge as he seeks another term

Hayatou has run CAF since succeeding Abdel Halim Muhammad in 1988 and is seeking an eighth four-year term.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Issa Hayatou has been president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1988 play

Issa Hayatou has been president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1988

(AFP/File)

Amaju Pinnick NFF president wants CAF seat, does he deserve it?
CAF Egypt watchdog refers football association to prosecutors over TV football rights
Amos Adamu FIFA's ethics committee opens formal proceedings against Nigerian football administrator
Africa Cup of Nations Troubled Gabon says they're ready to host tournament
AFCON 'Sabotage' Nations Cup in Gabon, activists urge
CAF Africa Cup of Nations won't be switched
CAF Three-term limit set on presidency
CAF Presidency to be limited to 12 years
Amaju Pinnick NFF president in Cairo for CAF Congress
Breaking News Kwesi Nyantakyi elected onto FIFA Executive Council

CAF executive committee member Ahmad Ahmad said Friday he will challenge long-serving Issa Hayatou in March for the presidency of the African football body.

Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, has run CAF since succeeding Sudanese Abdel Halim Muhammad in 1988 and is seeking an eighth four-year term.

The CAF confirmed in Libreville meanwhile that Hayatou was standing for a new term through to 2021.

Ahmad, the Madagascar Football Association president, told reporters in Libreville that his candidacy had been accepted.

"My candidacy for the position of Confederation of African Football president has been approved," he said.

Ahmad is in the Gabonese capital ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which kicks off Saturday.

Ahmad faces a huge task to unseat Hayatou as two previous challengers -- Angolan Armando Machado and Botswana's Ismael Bhamjee -- suffered humiliating defeats.

The presidential election will be held in Addis Ababa during the 60th birthday celebrations of CAF.

Officials wanting to become president of the Cairo-based body must be part of the executive committee.

Following a lead set by world governing body FIFA, CAF last year agreed that future presidents of the confederation will be restricted to a maximum of three four-year terms.

This creates the possibility of former international middle-distance runner Hayatou remaining in power until he is 83.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idolbullet
2 Dele Alli Tottenham midfielder goes on date with his girlfriendbullet
3 FIFA Ranking Super Eagles move up one place in latest tablebullet

Football

Kwara United
Kwara United 30 players, 16 officials depart for Agbor invitational tournament
Dutch forward Memphis Depay has struggled to make an impression at Manchester United
Memphis Depay Lyon target Manchester United forward
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte Chelsea boss creates PL record with 3rd consecutive Manager of the Month award
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United striker named Premier League Player of the Month