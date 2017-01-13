Ikorodu Utd We tested new players against MFM FC, says club's media officer

The Media Officer of Lagos-based Ikorodu United FC, Babtunde Ayoola, on Friday said that the club’s Thursay’s pre-season game with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, MFM was to test its new players.

Ayoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ikorodu United was already preparing for a new life in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

NAN reports that Ikorodu United was relegated to the NNL after just one season at the NPFL.

The club ended the 2015/2016 competition with 32 points from 36 matches having lost 18 games, drew 11 and won seven to be last on the league’s log.

In readiness for the season, Ikorodu United got the services of Belgian tactician, Maurice Cooreman, to tinker the team for a second stint at the club.

Cooreman, one of the veterans in the domestic league had coached many clubs in Africa, including Bendel Insurance, Lobi Stars, Gabros International, Enyimba FC, Warri Wolves and lately Akwa United.

The 76-year-old Cooreman helped the Oga Boys to secure its first promotion to the NPFL from NNL in 2014/2015 season.

On the task ahead of him Cooreman, who secured a two year contract with the team, said that his sole responsibility was to ensure Ikorodu United’s regained promotion to the NPFL.

“I am delighted to be at the place I am well loved. My task is to take the club back to NPFL where it belongs. There is no room for laziness, I’m here to do my job.

“Further more, we have to work hard’’ he quoted Cooreman as saying.

Ayoola said that the highlight of the friendly match was for the new players to get acquainted with the philosophy of the team and the coach to assess the new players.

“What friendly games like this tend to achieve is to test the strength of newly recruited players after many of our regulars left the club.

“The coach also used the opportunity to assess them, we have more friendly matches to come before the season starts,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the test match between the two Lagos-based teams, however, ended in a barren draw with each team testing their players strength.

The game also witnessed missed scoring chances by both teams.