Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi believes his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho will learn from his axing at Manchester City.

Iheanacho has been out of Manchester City matchday squad for five consecutive games since Manchester City home 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday, January 31.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has been left of five consecutive Manchester City games (Manchester City )

 

In his place, City’s £27m signing from Palmeiras, Gabriel Jesus has been selected by Pep Guardiola.

Mikel however, believes that the situation will make Iheanacho a better player and advises the striker to have a positive mindset.

Iheanacho will become a better player after this phase, he is a strong lad, a very positive minded being and level-headed,” Mikel told Vanguard newspaper.

John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi has told Iheanacho to keep a level head (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

 

Iheanacho also has a chance to return to City’s squad with Jesus out for three months with a metatarsal injury.

Jesus who now has three goals for City, limped off just 14 minutes into Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday, February 13.

Gabriel Jesus play Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is out for three months (Copyright Cavendish Press)

 

Scans have shown that the 19-year-old damaged his metatarsal which will rule him out for at least three months.

The Citizens travel to Huddersfield for an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Saturday, before their Champions League round of 16 clash at home to Monaco on Tuesday, February 21.

Iheanacho could be back into the Manchester City squad for these fixtures.

