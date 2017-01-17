Ifeanyi Ubah FC NPFL club get suspended sentence, fined N9.15m

The League Management Company (LMC) says it has issued sanctions on FC Ifeanyi Ubah which walked off their 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 1 game on Saturday.

Harry Iwuala, LMC’s Head of Special Projects, said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions were aimed at deterring further acts which would lead to matches being called off.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nnewi-based FC Ifeanyi Ubah had walked off the game against Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano some minutes into the second half.

“The sanctions emphasised more on deterrence than on financial penalties, as the club stands to lose a total of eight points in addition to the forfeiture of three points and three goals from the match against Pillars,’’ Iwuala said.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah were charged on four counts of breach of the NPFL Rules and Framework and consequently issued a Summary Jurisdiction Notice by the LMC.

“For this the club has been handed a suspended sentence of deduction of a total of eight points should the breach occur again.

“This is in addition of forfeiture of the three points and three goals from the match and fines totalling N9,150, 000,’’ Iwuala said.

The LMC official also said an official of the club, Jonathan Igwe, as well as coach Yaw Preko were also served sanction notices.

“The LMC also made recommendations for a review of the performance of the match officials by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF),’’ he said.

“The club were charged for breaches of Rules B13.26, A7.3. C1.1 and B13.46.1 arising from their conduct which led to the match against Kano Pillars being called off.

“By refusing to continue the game for a period of up to five minutes after the 48 minute, the club were charged for prompting the game to be called off which contravened Rule B13.26.

“FC IfeanyiUbah were also charged under Rule A7.3 punishable under Rule C1.2.1.2 arising from their hindering and infringing on the fulfilment of the broadcast contract of the league.’’

Iwuala said the third charge read that FC Ifeanyi Ubah were in breach of Rule C1.1 due to their conduct which was capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

The charge related to the act of taking actions capable of causing serious breach of security.

“For causing a delay of the re-start of the match against Kano Pillars after half time, the club were also charged for breach of Rule B13.46.1 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL,’’ he said.

The notice to the club read: “Consequently, the LMC intends to exercise its summary jurisdiction, taking into cognisance your public apology, forfeiture of three points and three goals accruing from the match, which shall be credited to your opponents.

“Forfeit three points from the points accruable to the club, the execution of which shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season, and pay a fine of N3 million.’’

In the second count of hindering and infringing on the broadcast contract, FC Ifeanyi Ubah are to pay a fine of N5 million and will have two points deducted from points accruing to them.

“But this is suspended for a probationary period of the rest of the season.’’

On the third charge of conduct capable of bringing the League to disrepute, in breach of Rule C1.1, the club were fined N1 million.

“There is another suspended sentence of deductable three points, should they be in breach of the same rule for the rest of the season.’’

The sanction further read that “for causing a delay in the re-start of the match after the half-time interval, without good reason, the club shall pay a fine of N150,000”.

Iwuala revealed that Igwe was fined N500,000, suspended from all NPFL match venues for the rest of the season, pending the determination of his case by the NFF Ethics Committee.

“Preko was charged for breach of Article 6 of code for Managers and Coaches (Appendix B) for failing and or neglecting to take all reasonable steps to ensure that players and other employees under his control accept and observe the authority and decisions of match officials.

“He was also expected to promote the highest standards on the field of play. For this negligence, the coach has been reprimanded.

“As for referee Funso Ajayi from Oyo State , she was referred to the NFF for failing to meet up with the high standard expected in the NPFL and exhibiting unsatisfactory game management.

“The LMC has therefore recommended that Ajayi be withdrawn from consideration for future NPFL matches, pending a full review into her performance."