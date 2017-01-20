Manchester United players Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were pictured leaving a Brazilian restaurant on Thursday, January 19.

Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United in the summer and are doing all they can to settle in the club and city.

The pair was dressed for the weather as Swedish striker Ibrahimovic fought the cold with a long black coat, a grey beanie, chinos and black Adidas NMDs shoe.

Mkhitaryan was in a thick woolie cardigan and jeans as he left Ben Brasil on King Street West with Ibrahimovic and two other men after the late lunch.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed his start to life at Manchester United, scoring 20 goals in total since joining the Red Devils.

After a very frustrating start at united, Armenian, Mkhitaryan has started to show glimpses of his abilities for the club.

The two stars were involved as United fought back to claim a point in the 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool on Sunday, January 15.