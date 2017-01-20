Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United star enjoys lunch at Brazilian restaurant with teammate Mkhitaryan

Manchester United stars Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan enjoyed lunch at Brazilian restaurant on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan play Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan enjoy lunch at a restaurant (Eamonn and James Clarke)

West Ham vs Man Utd Mata and Ibrahimovic see off 10-man West Ham
Mourinho Man Utd manager tells fans and players to step up
Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish star
Mourinho Man Utd manager wants team to sharpen up
Man Utd vs Hull City Mata, Fellaini give Mourinho's side League Cup edge
Man Utd vs Liverpool Ibrahimovic rescues Manchester United in Liverpool draw
English Premier League City thrashed by Everton, Ibrahimovic rescues United

Manchester United players Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were pictured leaving a Brazilian restaurant on Thursday, January 19.

Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United in the summer and are doing all they can to settle in the club and city. 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Eamonn and James Clarke)

 

The pair was dressed for the weather as Swedish striker Ibrahimovic fought the cold with a long black coat, a grey beanie, chinos and black Adidas NMDs shoe.

Mkhitaryan was in a thick woolie cardigan and jeans as he left Ben Brasil on King Street West with Ibrahimovic and two other men after the late lunch.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan play Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan enjoy lunch at a restaurant (Eamonn and James Clarke)

 

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed his start to life at Manchester United, scoring 20 goals in total since joining the Red Devils.

After a very frustrating start at united, Armenian, Mkhitaryan has started to show glimpses of his abilities for the club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan play Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan enjoy lunch at a restaurant (Eamonn and James Clarke)

 

The two stars were involved as United fought back to claim a point in the 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool on Sunday, January 15.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

