Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa How Super Eagles stars fared in Leicester City 2-1 loss at Sevilla

Ndidi and Musa both started in the game as Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal Leicester City.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi was impressive for Leicester City against Sevilla in the Champions League (EMPICS Sport)

Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian midfielder says Leicester City will keep fighting
Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian midfielder impresses in Leicester’s 3-0 loss to United
Sunderland vs Leicester Ranieri defends spluttering Leicester
Wilfred Ndidi Neville praises Nigerian midfielder for making Pogba ‘a passenger’
Leicester City Ranieri recalls Vardy, Mahrez for Sevilla test
FA Cup Relief for Leicester's Ranieri as Ndidi rocket downs Derby
Claudio Ranieri Manager hopes cup success revives Leicester
Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian midfielder breathes life into Leicester City’s FA Cup dream
Champions League Vardy gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeat

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa were in action for Leicester in their Champions League 2-1 defeat away at Sevilla on Wednesday, February 22.

Ndidi and Musa both started in the game as Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal for the reigning Premier League champions.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa both scored for Sevilla before Vardy netted for the Foxes to set up an interesting second leg in England.

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi and Wes Morgan play Wilfred Ndidi screened the defence well for Leicester City (AP)

 

Playing in his Champions League debut, Ndidi was decent all through the game, providing a cover for Leicester City’s questionable defence.

The midfielder who joined Leicester City in the January transfer window has been a constant figure in the Foxes' line-up.

At Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, the 19-year-old was impressive once again with his only error coming in the first half when he delayed a clearance leading to a penalty against Leicester City.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi has the first shot on target for Leicester C (UEFA via Getty Images)

 

Luckily for him, Kasper Schmeichel saved the penalty to keep Leicester City in the game. 

Ndidi also had Leicester City’s first shot on target in the 50th minute.

After the game, the former Genk player took to Twitter to express his thought on the game.

"Thank you Lord for my UEFA Champions League debut. Though not the result we wanted but unto the next one," Ndidi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rating: 7/10

Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa and Claudio Ranieri play Ahmed Musa flopped in Leicester City's 2-1 loss at Sevilla (Getty Images)

 

Ahmed Musa also started Leicester City’s Champions League tie and his performance left many wondering where he was given a chance to play.

According to Squawka, Musa had just seven passes in the game, three unsuccessful take-ons, failed to create any chance, had no shots on target and could not complete one cross before he was replaced with Demarai Gray in the 58th minute.

To crown his poor appearance, he was defeated in the duel to loose ball that led to Sevilla’s first goal.

Rating: 4/10

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee The German striker Rohr wants for the Super...bullet
3 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet

Football

Paul Pogba and Florentin
Pogba Family out in full force again as United beat Saint-Etienne
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager rejects offer from China
Women Football Dalung assures NWFL of continued support for female football
Santi Cazorla
Santi Cazorla Arsenal midfielder ruled out of season with ankle injury