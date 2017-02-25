Ahmed Musa How Nigerian forward caused Ranieri's sacking

Leicester City are just a point above the relegation point and the owners made the decision to axe the manager to save their season.

Ahmed Musa and Claudio Ranieri play Ahmed Musa is one of the reasons Ranieri was sacked (Getty Images)

Nigerian player Ahmed Musa is one of the reasons Claudio Ranieri was fired by Leicester City on Thursday, February 23.

Ranieri who led Leicester City to the Premier League title last season was fire as Foxes have failed to replicate their title winning form.

Claudio Ranieri play Claudio Ranieri pictured at his house on Friday afternoon after being sacked by Leicester City (Graham Chadwick/Daily Mail)

 

Nigerian forward Musa, however, was one of the reasons the Italian manager was fired.

Ahmed Musa play Leicester City senior players were bemused with Ranieri starting Ahmed Musa over in-form Demarai Gray (Craig Mercer - CameraSport via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: How Ranieri's sacking will affect Musa

According to reports from England, Leicester City senior players were bemused with the coach’s decision to start Musa in their 2-1 Champions League loss to Sevilla on Wednesday, February 22.

Leicester City senior players were surprised when Musa started the first leg second round game instead of the in-form Demarai Gray.

These concerns were expressed in a meeting arranged by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after the game.

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and son Aiyawatt (right) play Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and son Aiyawatt (right) (EMPICS Sport)

 

Several other decisions of Ranieri have been constantly questioned by the players this season.

Musa joined Leicester City last summer for a then club record of £16.6m from CSKA Moscow.

He has four goals in 29 appearances so far this season.

