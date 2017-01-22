AFCON 2017 Hosts Gabon crash out of Cup of Nations

Gabon were left to regret an inability to convert their chances at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville, including one spectacular early miss from star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (L) challenges Gabon's forward Denis Bouanga during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 22, 2017 play

Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (L) challenges Gabon's forward Denis Bouanga during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 22, 2017

(AFP)

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon crashed out of the competition in the group stage on Sunday after a goalless draw with Cameroon, who advance to the last eight.

Denis Bouanga then hit the post in the fourth minute of added time as they were held to a third consecutive draw in Group A, their hopes of winning the trophy for the first time on home soil ended in agonising fashion.

After a build-up to the competition marred by the withdrawals of key players, Cameroon go through as runners-up behind Burkina Faso and can look forward to a quarter-final against Senegal in Franceville next Saturday.

Burkina Faso, the runners-up in 2013, won the section after a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau in Franceville.

Gabon, meanwhile, become just the fourth Cup of Nations hosts in 33 tournaments to be knocked out in the group stage.

The last side to suffer such an indignity was Tunisia in 1994.

Aubameyang had scored in each of the Panthers' opening games but they could only draw 1-1 against both tournament debutants Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso.

However, the Borussia Dortmund striker was guilty of a glaring miss in the fourth minute, somehow putting the ball wide at the back post with the goal gaping after an inviting Bouanga cross.

Bouanga was the main threat for Jose Antonio Camacho's side, and his overhit free-kick midway through the first half forced Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa to back-track quickly and tip the ball over the bar and he crashed painfully into his own post in the process.

Sensing the chance to stick the knife into their central African neighbours, Cameroon had chances at the start of the second period, with Ambroise Oyongo coming close after Benjamin Moukandjo had teed him up from a free-kick.

Sebastien Siani, who netted in the Indomitable Lions' win against Guinea-Bissau, also fired wide following good work by Christian Bassogog.

Meanwhile, the best Gabon could muster in the second half was another Bouanga set-piece that again nearly dropped under the crossbar and required some alert goalkeeping from Ondoa.

Time was almost up when Bouanga's low shot beat Ondoa but came back off the post, the goalkeeper then making a superb reaction save to keep out the follow-up from Didier Ndong.

The Gabon players slumped to the turf at the end while Cameroon celebrated along with their sizeable support in the Libreville crowd.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

