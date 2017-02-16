Hope Akpan Blackburn midfielder charged for pushing referee

Akpan pushed the referee after he was sent off in Blackburn’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

  • Published:
Hope Akpan play Hope Akpan has been charged with violent conduct after pushing a referee (PA)

Nigeria vs Sudan Coach Lines Up ‘Killing’ Starting Eleven For Abuja Clash
Nigeria beat Congo 2-0 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
NPFL Week 24 Results Enyimba Held To 3-3 Draw In Abia Classico
Super Eagles Coach Stephen Keshi Names Enyeama, Mikel, Moses In AFCON Qualifier Squad
NPFL Rampant Tornadoes trash Akwa United

Nigerian and Blackburn midfielder Hope Akpan has been charged with violent conduct for pushing a referee.

Akpan pushed the referee after he was sent off in Blackburn’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, February 14.

His goal was disallowed for handball before he was sent off.

Hope Akpan play Hope Akpan was shown a red card in Blackburn's 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday (CameraSport via Getty Images)

 

Blackburn have also been charged with failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Akpan and Rovers have until 20 and 21 February respectively to respond.

The Nigerian midfielder is currently banned for three games because of the red card he received which was for violent conduct.

He will miss Blackburn’s FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Sunday, February 19.

Akpan has four caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr confirms friendly against Senegalbullet

Football

Nigerian Referees
2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations No Nigerian referee for tournament
Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun Nigerian defender returns to Mainz training
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus Manchester City to meet specialist in Spain for metatarsal injury
Carli Lloyd (right) celebrates a goal against the Netherlands in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 18, 2016
Carli Lloyd Manchester City sign US women's star