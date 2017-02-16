Nigerian and Blackburn midfielder Hope Akpan has been charged with violent conduct for pushing a referee.

Akpan pushed the referee after he was sent off in Blackburn’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, February 14.

His goal was disallowed for handball before he was sent off.

Blackburn have also been charged with failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Akpan and Rovers have until 20 and 21 February respectively to respond.

The Nigerian midfielder is currently banned for three games because of the red card he received which was for violent conduct.

He will miss Blackburn’s FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Sunday, February 19.

Akpan has four caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.