Tottenham goalscorer, Harry Kane has lifted the club to victory by thrashing of Stoke in the Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Kane bagged three goals and an assist – all in a blistering first-half onslaught – as Tottenham recorded a comfortable 4-o victory over Stoke at White Hart Lane.

The hat-trick was Kane’s third in only his last nine appearances for the club, continuing the 23-year-old’s rise as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers.

The England international now has 22 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions this term, picking up where he left off the previous season with 28 goals from 50 matches.

He has now scored an incredible 86 goals from 153 appearances for Tottenham, since making his Premier League debut for the club in the 2012-13 season.