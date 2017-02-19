Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play striker against Huddersfield Town

Kelechi Iheanacho returned to Manchester City matchdy squad at Huddersfield Town but watching the game from the bench.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho was on the bench all through as City were held by Huddersfield Town (Manchester City FC/Press Association Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed why he didn’t use Kelechi Iheanacho in their goalless draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, February 18.

Iheancho who has not been named in a Manchester City matchday squad for five consecutive games was on the bench in City fifth round FA Cup clash at Huddersfield Town which ended in a  goalless draw.

With time running out and no goal scored, Guardiola did not call on Iheanacho and he explained why after the game.

We have only one striker (Iheanacho) on the bench, but we wanted to bring in creativity in the midfield and also inject pace on the wings, that was why we didn’t introduce a striker for a striker,” the manager said.

Pep Guardiola play Pep Guardiola says he didn't call on Iheanacho because he wanted creativity from the midfield and wings (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town were very organised at the back and kudos to them for keeping the scores at 0-0, we go again in few days time in what will be an interesting tie”.

Iheanacho will hope to get some game time when City host Monaco in the first leg of their second round Champions League tie on Tuesday, February 21.

