GLO-CAF Awards List of all winners

These are all the winners of the GLO-CAF Awards that held on Thursday, January 5.

Riyad Mahrez

Super Falcons African champions win Women’s National Team of the Year

African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City) – 361 votes

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) – 252 votes

Women’s player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Asisat Oshoala, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez play Various winners of the GLO-CAF awards (Twitter/Asisat Oshoala)

 

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year                                                   

Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia)    

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel Lopes Nascimento, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent Pokou - Former player of Cote d’Ivoire

Emilienne Mbango - Former player of Cameroon

Platinum Award

His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Substitutes

Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

