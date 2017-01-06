Glo CAF Awards 2016 Mahrez, Aubameyang, Mane lead the line in CAF XI

All three players were shortlisted for the African Player of the Year award for 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Algerian and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez poses for a photo after being crowned African Footballer of the Year in Abuja, on January 5, 2017 play

Algerian and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez poses for a photo after being crowned African Footballer of the Year in Abuja, on January 5, 2017

(AFP)

Glo CAF Awards 2016 Riyad Mahrez crowned African Player of the Year
2016 Glo CAF Awards Algeria's Mahrez tipped for top Africa award
GLO-CAF Awards RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host award ceremony
Riyad Mahrez Leicester City player dropped by manager for poor form
CAF Player of the Year Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
Riyad Mahrez Algeria international named 2016 BBC African Player of the Year
2016 Glo-CAF Awards Nominees announced for other categories

All three players who made the final shortlist for the African Footballer of the Year awards were named in the CAF XI that was released in a CAF awards ceremony that took place in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

While Algeria's Riyad Mahrez won the African Player of the Year award, his rivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), and Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane (Liverpool) can take solace in their appearance on the continent's Best XI.

Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the awards ceremony play

Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the awards ceremony

(Twitter)

 

The three lead a strong contingent of African stars who starred in their teams last year, as newly-crowned African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), Denis Onyango, who starred for South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns in their Absa Premiership and CAF Champions League triumphs was named as the man standing between the sticks.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango of Uganda (R) blocks the ball during the Club World Cup football match between Kashima Antlers and Mamelodi Sundowns in Suita, Osaka prefecture on December 11, 2016 play

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango of Uganda (R) blocks the ball during the Club World Cup football match between Kashima Antlers and Mamelodi Sundowns in Suita, Osaka prefecture on December 11, 2016

(AFP/File)

 

To win that award, the Ugandan had to beat teammate Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) and Zambian, Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe), both of whom can console themselves with being named as a midfield trio alongside South African midfielder, Keegan Dolly (Mamelodi Sundowns).

AS Vita's Joyce Lomalisa (Democratic Republic of Congo) is the only African-based defender named in the team. The left-back is named alongside Manchester United's Ivorian centre-back Eric Bailly who partners Tunisian, Aymen Abdenour (Valencia) at the heart of the defence.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly in action for Ivory Coast play

Manchester United's Eric Bailly in action for Ivory Coast

(Kicker Ghana)

 

Completing the team in a 4-3-3 position is 24-year-old Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier who plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

The team will undoubtedly be in good hands with a manager of Pitso Mosimane's pedigree.

The 52-year-old South African was named as the Coach of the Year at the awards ceremony after guiding his Mamelodi Sundowns team to the Absa Premiership and CAF Champions League titles.

Here's the full list of the CAF XI for 2016:

Denis Onyango; Serge Aurier, Aymen Abdenour, Eric Bailly, Joyce Lomalisa; Khama Billiat, Rainford Kalaba, Keegan Dolly; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez.

Substitutes: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He loves to edit and likes to think he is good at it. He also buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelseabullet
2 John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star visits hometown with his girlfriendbullet

Football

Reading's Dutch manager Jaap Stam watches from the touchline their English Football League Cup match against Arsenal, at The Emirates Stadium in London, on October 25, 2016
Jaap Stam Reading manager plots FA Cup upset on Manchester United return
Manchester United players celebrate after scoring a goal during their English Premier League match against West Ham, in London, on January 2, 2017
FA Cup Manchester United hope FA Cup defence won't come at a cost
Juventus' Daniele Rugani celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb, at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, on December 7, 2016
Daniele Rugani Juventus fully charged for 2017, says defender
Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Danilo (L), Brazilian defender Marcelo (2L) and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (3L) take part in a training session at Valdebebas training ground in Madrid on January 3, 2017
La Liga Real Madrid seek new record run as league returns