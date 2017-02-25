Gian Piero Gasperini 'Champions League a step too far,' says Atalanta coach

Gasperini lasted only five, winless matches at Inter Milan when he replaced Leonardo in 2011.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atalanta's defender Mattia Caldara (2ndR) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against As Roma on November 20, 2016 play

Atalanta's defender Mattia Caldara (2ndR) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against As Roma on November 20, 2016

(AFP/File)

Keita Balde Senegal striker keeps Lazio's Europa hopes ticking over
Serie A Five things we learned in this week's round of matches
Serie A Dzeko forms a timely boost for title-chasing Roma
Serie A Barbosa nets maiden strike as Inter beat Bologna
Serie A Juve march on as Allegri England rumours swirl
Serie A Roma rout Torino to keep title dream alive
Genoa Serie A club sacks Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Serie A Inter host Roma amid flak from De Boer

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has played down suggestions the success-starved Serie A minnows could launch an audacious bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Gasperini lasted only five, winless matches at Inter Milan when he replaced Leonardo in 2011.

But the former Genoa handler's stock is flying high after Atalanta's shock 2-0 win at Napoli on Saturday, despite being reduced to 10 men following Franck Kessie's second-half expulsion, which put them within sight of Europe's premier club competition.

Atalanta's second successive win over Napoli moves the 'Nerazzurri' up to fourth place, just three points behind Napoli in the third and last Champions League qualifying spot.

But Gasperini said: "We have already targeted a place in the Europa League."

He added: "We're still a few points behind the big three, but then again, when you win like this at the home of Napoli it increases your credibility for being involved in the competition."

Indeed Atalanta are the only side not to have conceded goals by Napoli this season, having also beaten Maurizio Sarri's men 1-0 when they visited Bergamo in October.

Asked if he had some advice for Zinedine Zidane, whose Real Madrid side take a 3-1 lead over Napoli from the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie to Naples next month, Gasperini was coy: "I hope Napoli go through. I could see them winning 2-0."

Atalanta, named after the female athlete in Greek mythology, was founded by Swiss immigrants in 1907 but although one of the most consistent of Italy's provincial clubs, their trophy cabinet is virtually bare.

Atalanta won the Italian Cup in 1963, and won Serie B six times between 1928 and 2011. But when it comes to showcasing some of the raw talent to have come through the club, Atalanta have been up there with the best this season.

Ivory Coast forward Kessie is considered a huge prospect and was reportedly watched by scouts from Manchester United on Saturday.

Mattia Caldara, who struck twice on Saturday, has already agreed terms to join Serie A champions Juventus from 2018.

"Juventus will be enjoying a champion player over the next few years, that is sure," Caldara's agent, Giuseppe Riso, said this week. "He's an incredible player."

Even Gasperini, whose biggest achievement was leading Genoa to a fifth place finish in 2009 and a Europa League spot, has seen his stock go sky high.

But he said: "I'm doing fine in Bergamo. I'm with a club that has stood behind me in some difficult times."

More

Southampton Gabbiadini can engineer Saints shock at Wembley

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sourbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star tells girlfriend to be careful on...bullet
3 Claudio Ranieri How coach’s sack will affect Nigerian players at...bullet

Football

Leicester City's then-manager Claudio Ranieri (L) talks with striker Jamie Vardy (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Hull City August 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri Leicester's Vardy denies rift with axed coach
Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski scores a penalty during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Hamburg SV February 25, 2017
Lewandowski leads Bayern to new rout against Hamburg
Celtic's striker Moussa Dembele applauds after the UEFA Champions league Group C football match against Borussia Moenchengladbach November 1, 2016
Dembele Celtic football enjoy huge lead
Everton's midfielder Idrissa Gueye (R) vies with Sunderland's striker Fabio Borini (L) during the English Premier League football match February 25, 2017
Everton Gueye and Lukaku down Sunderland