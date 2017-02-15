Bundesliga German strugglers Darmstadt invite 'fan' Obama to a game

The German Bundesliga's bottom side Darmstadt have invited Barack Obama to a home game after discovering the former US President follows them on social media platform Twitter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Darmstadt's defender Junior Diaz (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Borussia Dortmund February 11, 2017 play

Darmstadt's defender Junior Diaz (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Borussia Dortmund February 11, 2017

(AFP/File)

"It's a huge honour for us," said Darmstadt's German-born US international Terrence Boyd in a video message to Obama posted on Twitter.

Boyd promised a warm welcome for the former 'POTUS' and revealed a Darmstadt shirt with Obama's name on the back and the number 98 -- the club was founded in 1898.

"Now that you have got a little more time for yourself, we would like to invite you to a game at the Boellenfalltor," added Boyd, who scored in last weekend's shock 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Darmstadt filmed the message after a local radio station discovered 'Die Lilien' (The Lilies) is the only club in a top European league which Obama follows on Twitter.

Obama has almost 85 million followers on Twitter and follows 631,000 accounts. Darmstadt have just under 62,000 followers.

The city near Frankfurt was home to a large US military base after the Second World War.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

