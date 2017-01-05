Gbenga Ogunbote Matching Enyimba’s success is challenging, says coach

The management of the Aba Warlords have given Ogunbote charge to get the team back to its winning ways.

The new head coach of Enyimba FC of Aba, Gbenga Ogunbote, on Thursday said that matching the club’s previous success under him was challenging due to the club’s daunting pedigree.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbote was employed by the management of the Elephants of Aba to replace Paul Aigbogun, citing poor results.

The seven times league winners, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2015, had an uninspiring campaign in the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with 12th place finish on the log.

The people’s Elephants, four times champions of FA Cup 2005, 2009, 2013, 2014, also lost to Nasarawa United in semi-finals of the FA Cup in Ibadan in 2016.

The two-time back to back CAF Champions League winner could not replicate their earlier competition results crashing out in the group stage, winning just one game.

Ogunbote said that it would be most challenging replicating the success Enyimba had recorded given the pedigree of the club.

“Enyimba is a club with a rich history and pedigree, it will be challenging replicating those successes but I think it is achievable with the right attitude.

“Other clubs are also jealous of Enyimba’s successes and they are trying to emulate us. It is also a challenge to them because of the team’s status.

“The pedigree is so great because they are known to be winning laurels both locally and internationally, so, we will have to work harder to keep the tradition.

“The pre-season training is how to get them back on track because many of the players left and we have employed the services of better replacements,’’ he told NAN.

Ogunbote said that the Enyimba’s coaching job had been on the table about four seasons’ ago, adding that he was ready to give his best to reposition the team.

“The contract for Enyimba’s job has been in the pipelines for about four seasons ago; I thank God it materialised this season.

“Anytime the management comes for me, it is either I have been contracted by other clubs or something beyond me.

“Going to Enyimba is a good challenge for me and I am ready for such with my vast experience about the league,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Ogunbote had previously coached Sunshine Stars of Akure, the team he helped to become runners-up in the NPFL, he also coached Giwa FC of Jos.

The highly experienced gaffer also coached Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, while he last handled Shooting Stars Club of Ibadan (3SC), helping them out of relegation twice in the NPFL.

