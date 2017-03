Gareth Bale was sent-off for the first time in his Real Madrid career for lashing out at Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera on Wednesday.

Bale was shown a straight red three minutes into the second-half with the scores level at 1-1 for pushing Viera after reacting angrily to a late challenge by the Spaniard.

The Welshman has only recently returned to action after three months out due to ankle ligament damage.