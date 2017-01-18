Jermaine Jones LA Galaxy sign US international

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Los Angeles Galaxy confirmed the signing of US international Jermaine Jones on Wednesday, bolstering the midfield resources following the departure of Steven Gerrard.

Jones, 35, was a key member of the USA squad at the 2014 World Cup and joins the Galaxy after three Major League Soccer seasons with the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids.

"Jermaine is a winner who has experience in MLS and playing against the highest competition in the world," said Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo.

"He has a relentless engine on the field and we are confident that he will strengthen our midfield. We look forward to him joining the Galaxy as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Jones, who was born in Frankfurt, spent the bulk of his career in Germany before heading to MLS in 2014.

He earned three caps for Germany in friendly internationals before declaring his allegiance to the USA in 2009. He made his debut for the USA against Poland in October 2010, and has since amassed 67 caps.

