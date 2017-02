With the January transfers done and dusted, Pulse sports bring you the complete in and outs each Premier League club made.

Arsenal

In

Cohen Brammal (undisclosed from Hednesford Town)

Out

Dan Crowley (loan to Go Ahead Eagles), Gedion Zelalem (loan to VVV Venlo), Chuba Akpom (loan to Brighton and Hove Albion), Kaylen Hinds (loan to Stevenage Borough), Stephy Mavididi (loan to Charlton Athletic), Matt Macey (loan to Luton Town), Krystian Bielik (loan to Birmingham City)

Bournemouth

In

Aaron Ramsdale (undisclosed from Sheffield United)

Out

Nathan Ake (loan recall to Chelsea), Emerson Hyndman (loan to Rangers), Callum Buckley (loan to Aldershot Town), Glenn Murray (undisclosed to Brighton & Hove Albion), Lewis Grabban (on loan to Reading)

Burnley

In

Joey Barton (free transfer), Ashley Westwood (undisclosed from Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (undisclosed from Norwich)

Out

Danny Lafferty (undisclosed to Sheffield United), Chris Long (loan to Bolton Wanderers), Michael Kightly (on loan to Burton Albion)

Chelsea

In

Nathan Ake (loan recall from Bournemouth)

Out

Oscar (undisclosed to Shanghai SIPG), Jay Dasilva (loan to Charlton Athletic), Marco van Ginkel (loan to PSV Eindhoven), John Mikel Obi (undisclosed to Tianjin TEDA), Isaiah Brown (loan to Huddersfield Town), Fankaty Dabo (loan to Swindon Town), Charlie Colkett (loan to Swindon Town), Islam Feruz (loan to Swindon Town), Patrick Bamford (undisclosed to Middlesbrough), Fikayo Tomori (loan to Brighton and Hove Albion), Dion Conroy (undisclosed to Swindon Town), Mukhtar Ali (loan to Vitesse Arnhem)

Crystal Palace

In

@Jeffrey_Schlupp joined the #CPFC boys for his first day of training today. Watch more at… https://t.co/GBdGoCaRKK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed from Leicester City), Patrick van Aanholt (undisclosed from Sunderland), Luka Milivojevic (£13m from Olympiacos), Mamadou Sakho (loan form Liverpool)

Out

Freddie Ladapo (loan to Shrewsbury Town), Keshi Anderson (loan to Northampton Town), Jordon Mutch (loan to Reading)

Everton

In

Ademola Lookman (undisclosed from Charlton Athletic), Morgan Schneiderlin (£20m from Manchester United), Anton Donkor (loan from Wolfsburg)

Out

Tom Cleverley (loan to Watford), Oumar Niasse (loan to Hull City), Gethin Jones (loan to Barnsley), Antony Evans (loan to Morecambe), Gerard Deulofeu (loan to AC Milan), Russell Griffiths (loan to Motherwell), Tyias Browning (loan to Preston North End), Bryan Oviedo (undisclosed to Sunderland), Darron Gibson (undisclosed to Sunderland), Calum Dyson (on loan to Grimsby), Leandro Rodriguez (on loan to Waasland-Beveren)

Hull City

In

Markus Henriksen (undisclosed from AZ Alkmaar), Oumar Niasse (loan to Everton), Evandro (undisclosed from FC Porto), Omar Elabdellaoui (loan from Olympiacos), Lazar Markovic (loan from Liverpool), Andrea Ranocchia (loan from Inter Milan), Alfred N’Diaye (on loan from Villarreal), Kamil Grosicki (undisclosed from Rennes)

Out

Harvey Rodgers (loan to Accrington Stanley), Jonathan Edwards (loan to Accrington Stanley), Allan McGregor (loan to Cardiff City), Jake Livermore (undisclosed to West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (£10.2m to West Ham), Josh Clackstone (on loan to Notts County), Alex Bruce (on loan to Wigan), James Weir (on loan to Wigan)

Liverpool

Out

Pedro Chirivella (loan to Go Ahead Eagles), Tiago Ilori (undisclosed to Reading), Lazar Markovic (loan to Hull City), Cameron Brannagan (loan to Fleetwood Town), Jack Dunn (loan to Tranmere)

Manchester City

In

Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed from Palmeiras)

Out

Pablo Maffeo (loan to Girona), Angelino (loan to Girona), Manu Garcia (loan to NAC Breda), George Glendon (undisclosed to Fleetwood Town), Bruno Zuculini (loan to Hellas Verona), Billy O’Brien (loan to St Mirren), Jack Byrne (undisclosed to Wigan)

Manchester United

Out

Sam Johnstone (loan to Aston Villa), Joe Riley (loan to Sheffield United), Morgan Schneiderlin (£20m to Everton), Memphis Depay (undisclosed to Lyon), Sean Goss (undisclosed to Queens Park Rangers)

Middlesbrough

In

Rudy Gestede (undisclosed from Aston Villa), Mikael Soisalo (undisclosed from Ilves Tampere), Patrick Bamford (undisclosed from Chelsea), Adlene Guedioura (undisclosed from Watford)

Out

Julien de Sart (loan to Derby County), Tomas Mejias (loan to Rayo Vallecano), David Nugent (undisclosed to Derby County), Emilio Nsue (undisclosed to Birmingham City), Bryn Morris (undisclosed to Shrewsbury Town), Mark Kitching (loan to Rochdale), Callum Cooke (loan to Crewe)

Southampton

In

Mouez Hassen (loan from Nice), Manolo Gabbiadini (£14m from Napoli)

Out

Jose Fonte (£8m to West Ham United)

Stoke City

In

Lee Grant (£1.3m from Derby County), Saido Berahino (£12m from West Brom)

Out

Jakob Haugaard (loan to Wigan Athletic), Ryan Sweeney (loan to Bristol Rovers), Ollie Shenton (loan to Wrexham), Joel Taylor (loan to Rochdale), Dionatan Teixeira (Released), Moha El Ouriachi (loan to Heart of Midlothian), Bojan Krkic (loan to Mainz), Sergio Molina (undisclosed to Albacete)

Sunderland

In

Joleon Lescott (free transfer), Bryan Oviedo (undisclosed from Everton), Darron Gibson (undisclosed from Everton)

Out

Patrick van Aanholt (undisclosed to Crystal Palace)

Swansea City

In

Luciano Narsingh (£4m from PSV Eindhoven), Martin Olsson (undisclosed from Norwich City), Tom Carroll (undisclosed from Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Ayew (undisclosed from Aston Villa)

Out

Marvin Emnes (loan to Blackburn), Mo Barrow (loan to Leeds United), Neil Taylor (undisclosed to Aston Villa)

Tottenham Hotspur

In: None

Out

Ryan Loft (loan to Stevenage), Tom Carroll (undisclosed to Swansea City), Shayon Harrison (loan to Yeovil Town), Connor Ogilvie (loan to Stevenage), Anton Walkes (loan to Atlanta United), Luke Amos (loan to Southend United)

Watford

In

Tom Cleverley (loan from Everton), Mauro Zarate (undisclosed from Fiorentina), M’Baye Niang (loan from AC Milan)

Out

Adalberto Penaranda (loan to Malaga), Obbi Oulare (loan to Willem ll), Alex Jakubiak (loan to Wycombe Wanderers), Jerome Sinclair (loan to Birmingham City), Odion Ighalo (£20m to Changchun Yatai), Michael Folivi on loan to Coventry City), Adlene Guedioura (undisclosed to Middlesbrough)

West Bromwich Albion

In

Jake Livermore (undisclosed from Hull City), Marc Wilson (loan from Bournemouth)

Out

Callum McManaman (loan to Sheffield Wednesday), Craig Gardner (loan to Birmingham City), Tyler Roberts (loan to Shrewsbury Town), Andre Wright (loan to Yeovil Town), Saido Berahino (£12m to Stoke City), Joe Ward (Released)

West Ham United

In

Jose Fonte (£8m from Southampton), Robert Snodgrass (£10.2m from Hull)

Out

Martin Samuelsen (loan to Peterborough United), Lewis Page (undisclosed to Charlton Athletic), Sam Howes (loan to Hampton and Richmond Borough), Alex Pike (loan to Cheltenham Town), Simone Zaza (loan recall to Juventus), Marcus Browne (loan to Wigan Athletic), Toni Martinez (loan to Oxford United), Dimitri Payet (£25m to Olympique Marseille), Reece Oxford (loan to Reading)