Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Frank Lampard :  Ex-England midfielder open to Chelsea return as player

Frank Lampard Ex-England midfielder open to Chelsea return as player

The former England midfielder is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer and is keeping his options open after leaving New York City FC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Frank Lampard, seen playing midfielder for Chelsea in 2013, said he is "Chelsea through and through" play

Frank Lampard, seen playing midfielder for Chelsea in 2013, said he is "Chelsea through and through"

(AFP/File)

Atlanta United Exec embraces challenge of building club from ground up
Wayne Rooney Captain's boo brigade baffles Southgate
Frank Lampard Lampard out three to four weeks with calf strain
Premier League Everton 3 Middlesbrough 1
MLS New York City 3 DC United 2: Lampard the hero for hosts
Wayne Rooney MLS 'attractive' to Wayne Rooney - Timbers owner
MLS Review Toronto top as New York City lose
Frank Lampard Ex-Chelsea star to leave New York City

Frank Lampard admitted on Saturday he would relish a return to Chelsea as a player and is keen to rejoin the Premier League leaders in some capacity even if he is not offered a deal.

The former England midfielder is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer and is keeping his options open after leaving New York City FC following a two-year spell with the MLS side.

Appearing alongside Blues captain John Terry on Sky Sports, Lampard said: "Myself and John are Chelsea through and through so whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea.

"Whether it's with my season ticket, watching them, I don't know yet, I'll have very close contact. Whether I'll have the role (as a player), it's not all in my hands so I can't go any further on that.

"I'm very relaxed about it, which is a nice place to be. If the right thing comes, I'll take it. Obviously Chelsea, I'd love that, but it doesn't work that way always."

The 38-year-old left Stamford Bridge in 2014 after scoring 211 goals in a 13-year spell at Chelsea, briefly playing for Manchester City before heading to the United States.

He scored 15 times in 31 appearances for New York City and has yet to decide whether he will retire or not.

"I feel fit, I'm fresh in the mind," Lampard added. "I understand when you get even past 30, you start to understand things are different.

"What I would say is, if I was to carry on playing, it would have to be perfect. I'm not being snobby and hand-picking what I want to do but perfect for my family, for me and all those things."

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Players finally release AWCON trophybullet
2 Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles great reveals why he retired earlybullet
3 CAF Player of the Year Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final threebullet

Football

Boys attend a training session at a football club in Beijing
In China Parents shy away from football World Cup dreams
Bosnian defender Ognjen Vranjes signed a two-and-a-half year deal with AEK Athens on December 23, 2016
Ognjen Vranjes AEK sign Bosnian journeyman
34-year-old Joey Barton is due to rejoin Burnley after his bust up with Glasgow Rangers
Joey Barton English midfielder charged with football betting
AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final in Doha on December 23, 2016
Italian Super Cup Joy as AC Milan beat Juventus to win cup