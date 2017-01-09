Firmino Liverpool hire private security for forward after robbery incident at his mansion

Firmino’s house was reportedly watched for a number of days before it was eventually raided on Sunday, December 22.

Roberto Firmino play Firmino's house was raided by robbers a few weeks ago (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have hired private security for forward Roberto Firmino following a robbery incident at his mansion.

The home of Firmino was burgled by robbers, making away with £70,000 worth jewellery, watches and clothes.

Firmino and his family play Liverpool have now hired private security for Firmino and his family (Instagram/Roberto_Firmino)

The robbers struck when the Brazilian, his wife and two children left the house.

According to the UK Sun, it is believed that the robbers have attempted to gain rob the home of the Liverpool forward on several occasions.

After the incident Liverpool moved the 25-year-old and his family into a hotel over the Christmas period and now have private security for them.

Police have carried out forensic tests on the property.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse.

