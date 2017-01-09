Firmino Liverpool hire private security for forward after robbery incident at his mansion

Liverpool have hired private security for forward Roberto Firmino following a robbery incident at his mansion.

The home of Firmino was burgled by robbers, making away with £70,000 worth jewellery, watches and clothes.

Firmino’s house was reportedly watched for a number of days before it was eventually raided on Sunday, December 22.

ALSO READ: Firmino charged with drink driving

The robbers struck when the Brazilian, his wife and two children left the house.

According to the UK Sun, it is believed that the robbers have attempted to gain rob the home of the Liverpool forward on several occasions.

After the incident Liverpool moved the 25-year-old and his family into a hotel over the Christmas period and now have private security for them.

Police have carried out forensic tests on the property.