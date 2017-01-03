FIFA Football Awards American actress, Eva Longoria to host awards

American actress Eva Longoria is to host the FIFA Football Awards on Monday, January 9, 2017.

FIFA are hosting their own player of the year award after ending their six-year-old association with France Football, organisers of the Ballon d’Or.

For the main award ceremony, Longoria will be hosting alongside German TV presenter Marco Schreyl.

At the event which will take place in Zurich, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce the winner of the 2016 FIFA Player of the Year award.

So excited to present the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland on January 9! Who will be #TheBest? https://t.co/Rdeh4eedRK — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Ronaldo has already been named the winner of the 2016 Ballon d’Or and is expected to scoop the FIFA Player of the Award to round up an incredible year for the 31-year-old who won two European titles with Real Madrid (Champions League) and Portugal (Euro 2016).

Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Argentina and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid are the other two finalists.

The Women’s Player of the Year will also be announced at the event with Melanie Behringer of Bayern Munich, Marta of Rosenhard and Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd all vying for the trophy.

The awards will be streamed live from the TPC Studios in Zurich on FIFA's website and also their official Youtube page.