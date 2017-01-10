FIFA Best Player Of The Year Ronaldo, Messi expectedly did not vote for each other

Ronaldo was announced the winner on Monday, January 9 but his rival Messi did not think he was the best player o 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo did not vote for Lionel Messi for the 2016 Best Player of Year award (AFP)

Puskas Award Malaysian happy with FIFA goal of the year award
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with new girlfriend Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star crowned FIFA best men's player
Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or celebrates as record-equalling Madrid cruise
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star, Ranieri scoop top FIFA awards
Lionel Messi Barcelona star, teammates absent from FIFA Best Football Awards

Longtime rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did not vote for themselves in the poll for FIFA Best Player of the Year as expected.

Ronaldo was announced the winner on Monday, January 9 but his rival Messi did not think he was the best player o 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo was announced winner of the Best Player of the Year award (AFP)

 

As captain of the Argentina national side, Messi instead voted for his Barcelona teammates, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Neymar.

Ronaldo, captain of Portugal national team did likewise, voting his Real Madrid teammates, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo’s national team coach Fernando Santos voted for Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi did not vote for Ronaldo for the Best Player of the Year award (AFP/File)

 

While Argentina coach, Edgardo Bauza voted Messi, Sergio Aguero and Griezmann.

Messi was not at the ceremony but Ronaldo couldn’t resist a sly dig at his rival while collecting his award. 

I'm just very happy. I'm sorry some people from Barcelona aren't here, but that's understandable.” The 31-year-old said referring to the absence of Messi and the Barcelona contingent.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with...bullet
2 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
3 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet

Football

Nathan Ake
Nathan Ake Can youngster make it at Chelsea?
Enugu Rangers
Charity Cup Rangers’ manager, players vow to beat FC Ifeanyi Uba
Gianni Infantino campaigned for the FIFA leadership in 2016 on the back of adding to the 32 nations at the current World Cup
FIFA Governing body approves 48-team World Cup for 2026
Guinea-Bissau captain and defender midfielder Bocundji Ca (R) has played for several French clubs, including Châteauroux
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau 'wild dogs' of football plan more shocks