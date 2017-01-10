FIFA Best Player Of The Year Ronaldo, Messi expectedly did not vote for each other

Longtime rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did not vote for themselves in the poll for FIFA Best Player of the Year as expected.

Ronaldo was announced the winner on Monday, January 9 but his rival Messi did not think he was the best player o 2016.

As captain of the Argentina national side, Messi instead voted for his Barcelona teammates, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Neymar.

Ronaldo, captain of Portugal national team did likewise, voting his Real Madrid teammates, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo’s national team coach Fernando Santos voted for Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann.

While Argentina coach, Edgardo Bauza voted Messi, Sergio Aguero and Griezmann.

Messi was not at the ceremony but Ronaldo couldn’t resist a sly dig at his rival while collecting his award.

“I'm just very happy. I'm sorry some people from Barcelona aren't here, but that's understandable.” The 31-year-old said referring to the absence of Messi and the Barcelona contingent.