FIFA Best Player Of The Year Football stars hit green carpet with their partners

Ronaldo hit the green carpet for the first time with his new girlfriend while his teammates were also present with their partners.
All suited and booted, Cristiano Ronaldo led a host of world class players to the green carpet of the FIFA Best awards in Zurich.
ALSO READ: Ronaldo wins FIFA Best Player award
Ronaldo hit the green carpet for the first time with his new girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez while his teammates were also present with their partners.
His club manager Zinedine Zidane attended the award ceremony with his wife while Luka Modric and Marcelo had their kids on the green carpet.
ALSO READ: Barcelona stars snub FIFA Best Awards
It was a night to celebrate football and the individuals who made a difference playing the game in 2016.
The Best....
Men's Player - Cristiano Ronaldo
Women's Player - Carli Lloyd
Men's Coach - Claudio Ranieri
Women's Coach - Silvia Neid
Fair Play award - Atletico Nacional
Award for Outstanding Career - Falcao
Puskas Award - Mohz Faiz Subri
Fan Award - Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters
FIFAPro World11 - Neuer, Alves, Marcelo, Pique, Ramos, Iniesta, Kroos, Modric, Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez