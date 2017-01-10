FIFA Best Player Of The Year Football stars hit green carpet with their partners

Some of the biggest football stars were on a different stage on Monday, January 10, way different from the one they do their jobs on a weekly basis.

All suited and booted, Cristiano Ronaldo led a host of world class players to the green carpet of the FIFA Best awards in Zurich.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr (FIFA via Getty Images)

Ronaldo hit the green carpet for the first time with his new girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez while his teammates were also present with their partners. 

His club manager Zinedine Zidane attended the award ceremony with his wife while Luka Modric and Marcelo had their kids on the green carpet.

Zinedine Zidane and wife Veronique play Zinedine Zidane and wife Veronique (FIFA via Getty Images)

It was a night to celebrate football and the individuals who made a difference playing the game in 2016.

The Best....

Men's Player - Cristiano Ronaldo

Women's Player - Carli Lloyd

Men's Coach - Claudio Ranieri

Women's Coach - Silvia Neid

Fair Play award - Atletico Nacional

Award for Outstanding Career - Falcao

Puskas Award - Mohz Faiz Subri

Fan Award - Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

FIFAPro World11 - Neuer, Alves, Marcelo, Pique, Ramos, Iniesta, Kroos, Modric, Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

