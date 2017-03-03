Fernando Torres Striker calls head clash a 'scare'

The 32-year-old Spanish striker was rushed to hospital after being hit from behind by Deportivo La Coruna's Alex Bergantinos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres was evacuated in an ambulance after he was knocked unconscious during the Spanish league match against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor stadium on March 2, 2017 play

Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres was evacuated in an ambulance after he was knocked unconscious during the Spanish league match against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor stadium on March 2, 2017

(AFP)

Fernando Torres Clear CT scan allays fears over Atletico striker
Simeone Barcelona still the best, warns Atletico's coach
Atletico Madrid Griezmann among goals as Atletico gain upper hand
Gameiro starts for Atletico football match in Leverkusen
Champions League Bayer count on Chicharito to blunt Atletico threat
La Liga Five things we learned from this week's last round of matches
La Liga Barca close in as Real fixture is called off
Copa Del Rey Suarez, Messi hand Barca Cup lead over Atletico
Copa del Rey Atletico Madrid, Barcelona clash for final spot
Champions League Flawless Atletico hunt perfect six at Bayern

The clash of heads reverberated around the stadium, everyone watching feared the worse, but Fernando Torres insisted it was just "a scare."

The 32-year-old Spanish striker was rushed to hospital after being hit from behind by Deportivo La Coruna's Alex Bergantinos five minutes before the end of the game.

He hit the ground hard and appeared to have already lost consciousness.

Players from both sides immediately called for urgent medical attention. Distressed Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez was seen crying. Deportivo fans gave the former Spanish international a standing ovation of encouragement as he was stretchered off the field.

But a CT scan revealed Torres suffered no traumatic brain injuries.

And the striker sent out a message on Twitter from his hospital bed just after midnight.

"Thanks to all of you who were worried for me and for your messages of encouragement," Torres said. "It was just a scare. I hope to be back soon."

Atletico also confirmed that no serious damage had apparently been inflicted.

"A cranial and cervical CT scan carried out on Fernando Torres has ruled out that the Rojiblanco striker has suffered any alterations or traumatic injuries," Atletico said in a statement.

"Our player, who is stable, conscious and lucid, had to be removed by ambulance after being stabilised according to the usual protocol, before entering the Model Hospital of La Coruna."

Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres (right) in action during the Spanish league match against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor stadium on March 2, 2017 play

Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres (right) in action during the Spanish league match against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor stadium on March 2, 2017

(AFP)

The club said Torres left hospital on Friday. "He will have to observe a 48-hour rest."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone acknowledged the widespread worries over the clash of heads but sought to play down the severity.

"The action was not pretty to watch but these are the events that unfortunately happen during a game. We wish Fernando all the best," Simeone told a press conference after the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

"We are all scared," Atletico left-back Filipe Luis told BeIN Sports.

"The news we have received until now is good. The most important thing is that Fernando is ok."

Atletico's Sime Vrsaljko and captain Gabi have also been praised for reacting quickly to ensure Torres didn't swallow his tongue whilst unconscious.

The visitors had to play out seven minutes of stoppage time with 10 men as they had already made all three substitutions.

Former West Bromwich Albion manager Pepe Mel was making his bow as Deportivo coach after only being hired on Wednesday.

And the hosts made the perfect start when Florin Andone capitalised on a poor goal kick from Jan Oblak to run through and slot past the Slovenian.

Atletico responded after half-time and equalised in stunning fashion 22 minutes from time when Antoine Griezmann thrashed home a shot from fully 30 yards.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker looks dapper in Manchester City...bullet
2 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr release squad list for March friendly gamesbullet
3 Chisom Egbuchulam Enugu Rangers striker joins Swedish club, BK Hackenbullet

Football

Ivory Coast's Wilfried Bony, pictured in January 2017, turned down a move to China in the transfer window because he wants to prove he has the quality still to succeed
Wilfried Bony Ignored striker finding Stoke situation 'painful'
River Plate and Boca Juniors are the two most succesful club sides in Argentine football
Argentina Players paid to avert strike by government
Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo gestures to Huddersfield fans at the Etihad Stadium on March 1, 2017
Claudio Bravo Manchester City team-mates back struggling 'keeper, says Zabaleta
Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates the third goal with teammates during the German Cup DFB Pokal quarter-final football match against Schalke 04 March 1, 2017
Bundesliga Five things to look for in this week's round of fixtures