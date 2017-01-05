Fernandinho Man City midfielder banned for four matches after losing appeal

Brazilian midfield enforcer Fernandinho will serve a four-match ban after Manchester City lost their appeal against his sending-off against Burnley, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was red-carded for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson at the end of the first-half of their Premier League clash on Monday which City went on to win 2-1.

He will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round tie with West Ham and the Premier League matches with Everton, title rivals Tottenham and West Ham.

It was Fernandinho's third dismissal in six matches -- one of those coming in a Champions League game with Borussia Moenchengladbach -- and the decision clearly irritated manager Pep Guardiola, who gave a series of tetchy answers in an interview with the BBC and tried to change the subject when asked about it at a press conference.

"Fernandinho will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," said an FA statement.

"His suspension includes the standard sanction of an additional game as it was his second dismissal of the season."