CAF Confederation Cup FC IfeanyiUbah win, Tourists lose

FC IfeanyiUbah beat Al Masry while Wikki Tourists were beaten 2-0 away at Seierra Leone by RSLAF.

FC IfeanyiUbah kicked off their 2017 CAF Confederation campaign with a slim 0-1 win over Al Masry from Egypt while Wikki Tourists were beaten 2-0 away at Sierra Leone by RSLAF.

 

In the qualifying rounds, Tamen Medrana struck in the 87th minute for FC IfeanyiUbah to give them a slim advantage ahead of the return leg.

 

In Sierra Leone, Wikki Tourists lost their first leg qualifying tie 2-0 away at RSLAF.

Wikki Tourists play Wikki Tourists (CAF/Twitter)

 

Despite the slim win, coach of FC IfeanyiUbah handler, Yaw Preko is confident his side will progress to the next round.

We will go to Egypt and get a result,” Preko said.

It was a better outing for Nigeria representative in the CAF Champions League as Enugu Rangers held Algerian side JS Souara to a 1-1 draw in away in Algeria on Friday, February 10.

Rivers United also secured a goalless away draw in Bamako, Mali against Real.

