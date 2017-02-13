FC IfeanyiUbah kicked off their 2017 CAF Confederation campaign with a slim 0-1 win over Al Masry from Egypt while Wikki Tourists were beaten 2-0 away at Sierra Leone by RSLAF.

In the qualifying rounds, Tamen Medrana struck in the 87th minute for FC IfeanyiUbah to give them a slim advantage ahead of the return leg.

In Sierra Leone, Wikki Tourists lost their first leg qualifying tie 2-0 away at RSLAF.

Despite the slim win, coach of FC IfeanyiUbah handler, Yaw Preko is confident his side will progress to the next round.

“We will go to Egypt and get a result,” Preko said.

It was a better outing for Nigeria representative in the CAF Champions League as Enugu Rangers held Algerian side JS Souara to a 1-1 draw in away in Algeria on Friday, February 10.

Rivers United also secured a goalless away draw in Bamako, Mali against Real.