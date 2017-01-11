Federation Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah have beaten Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) winners Enugu Rangers to win the 2017 Charity Cup.

As a curtain raiser for the 2017 NPFL season, current champions Rangers and Federation Cup holders FC Ifeanyi Ubah clashed at the Abuja National Stadium.

Unbeaten in their last four games of their five against Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah went down to 10 men in the first half after Kojo Baah was sent off for arguing with one of the linesmen.

The Ghanaian defender was given the matching order to put FC Ifeanyi Ubah one-man down.

From that moment it was all Rangers who pressed and pressed for a winning goal but failed to find the target.

The Anambra Warriors, however, held tight in the second half to see the tie to a penalty shoot-out.

4-3 the game ended in favour of last year’s Federation Cup winners.

Congratulations @FCIfeanyiUbah on a well deserved Charity Cup triumph. Another trophy in the kitty. Anyi bu ndi mmeri! — Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (@Dr_IfeanyiUbah) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

NPFL fixtures kick off on Saturday, January 14 with FC Ifeanyi Ubah traveling to face Kano Pillars while Rangers host Abia Warriors.