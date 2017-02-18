FA Cup Wolves vs Chelsea Preview

Wolves host Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday, hoping to cause an upset in their FA Cup fourth round clash at the Molineux.

Wolves have had difficult run in the FA Cup, playing against Premier League oppositions - Stoke and Liverpool away from home, and eliminating them.

Paul Lambert's side occupy the 18th in the Championship table after three consecutive losses, having a poor league form.

Chelsea on the other side have had it relatively easy in the FA Cup this season, scoring four goals against both Peterborough and Brentford on their way to the fifth round of the competition.

A win will help Wolves continue their giant killing form against Premier League oppositions today and also, the club's manager Paul Lambert claimed a meeting with the Premier League leaders is the perfect game for his side.

SportyBet is quoting Wolves a high price of (9.04) for a win. Chelsea have drawn two away matches in a row, against Liverpool and Burnley in the Premier League but Wolves go into this encounter following their eighth home loss in the Championship this season, after Wigan Athletic won 1-0 with a late goal on Tuesday.

A draw which is quoted by SportyBet at a price of (5.15) here would result in a replay, even though Chelsea will try to avoid that by all means.

The Blues and Wolverhampton Wanderers have played over 100 times throughout the years, but this will be only the 11th meeting in the last 35 years.

A win for Chelsea away from home, quoted at the price of (1.34) by SportyBet will send them through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and give them their 41st win against Wolves - to improve their head-to-head record.

Both of Chelsea's previous FA Cup victories have seen them leading at half-time or full-time and you can back them to do so again at (1.82).

Over 2.5 goals is favoured by SportyBet at 1.67, with unders at 2.23.

Chelsea scored four goals against both Peterborough in the third round and Brentford in the fourth round. Over 3.5 goals could be worth considering at 2.54, as quoted by SportyBet.

Conte has confirmed that neither David Luiz nor Marcos Alonso will play today, leaving youngsters like Chalobah, Aké, and Zouma getting the nod to start.

Even with the youngsters starting at the defence, Chelsea is backed to keep a clean sheet at the price of (1.82).

Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi have contributed to every goal Chelsea have scored in the FA Cup this season – seven goals and four assists between the three named players. Michy Batshuayi who has scored two goals in two appearances in the FA Cup for Chelsea is backed to score the first goal in this tie at (3.98).

Wolves' star player is 23-year-old winger Hélder Costa, whose loan move from Benfica was made permanent for a club-record €15m fee in January.

The Portuguese striker has scored a total of ten goals in 32 appearances for Wolves, with only one in the FA Cup - against Stoke in the third round.

The 23 year old winger has been involved in three FA Cup goals for Wolves and is tipped to score anytime in this match at (4.45) Diego Costa is Chelsea's highest scorer this season but without a goal in FA Cup - he is tipped to score anytime in the match at (1.80).

