FA Cup Third-tier Millwall upset Leicester

Third-tier Millwall's FA Cup giant killing act continued on Saturday as they stunned struggling Premier League champions Leicester City 1-0 in a major fifth-round upset.

Having previously eliminated Premier League opponents Bournemouth and Watford, the League One side claimed a third top-flight scalp by toppling Leicester at The Den thanks to a last-minute goal by defender Shaun Cummings.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri made 10 changes to his starting XI, but Millwall had to play with 10 men for 40 minutes after Jake Cooper was sent off for two bookable offences.

"This sums up the FA Cup," said Millwall manager Neil Harris. "It doesn't happen by chance. We are on a great run and have great spirit.

"When we went to 10 men it galvanised us. There was more pressure on Leicester. I made attacking changes to win the game because neither of us wanted a replay. When we needed that bit of quality, Shaun Cummings provided it.

"I thought the atmosphere was electric. The noise was phenomenal. These are special days for us. The fans feed off the players and players off the fans."

It is the latest embarrassing result to befall Leicester, who lie just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone after a run of five successive defeats.

Ranieri, who has faced questions about his position, must now rouse his players for next week's trip to Sevilla in the club's first ever Champions League knockout game.

"I am very disappointed," Ranieri said.

"We played well in the first half, so-so at the beginning of the second until it went to 10 v 11. After then, they played better than us, with more desire and heart, and deserved to win."

Millwall have reached the quarter-finals for the second time in five seasons, having reached the semi-finals in 2013. The southeast London club made the final in 2004, losing 3-0 to Manchester United.

They have eliminated three top-flight teams from the FA Cup within the same season for the first time since 1936-37 and beaten the reigning top-tier champions for the first time since 1927.

Cooper received his first booking late in the first half after clashing with Leicester goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler following a goal-mouth scramble.

Yellow became red six minutes into the second half after he flew into a rash challenge on Ahmed Musa.

Ranieri called for Jamie Vardy with 18 minutes remaining, but after Shinji Okazaki had spurned a good chance to win it for Leicester, Millwall snaffled the winner.

Substitute Lee Gregory chested the ball down for Cummings to slot home, sending Harris's men into the last eight and sparking a jubilant pitch invasion at the full-time whistle.