FA Cup Premier League big guns get favourable draws

Arsenal face a potentially tricky away trip to either Southampton or Norwich City.

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho leaves the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 7, 2017

Holders Manchester United and Premier League leaders Chelsea were both handed favourable home draws on Monday against second-tier opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United host nearby Wigan Athletic, the 2012-13 FA Cup winners, at Old Trafford while Chelsea will also be strong favourites to go through when they play Brentford at Stamford Bridge in a west London derby.

Wigan are just one place off the foot of the Championship and in a relegation battle. Brentford are mid-table.

If Plymouth Argyle can pull off a shock in their home replay with Liverpool their reward will be a home tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, also of the Championship.

Manchester City travel to either Bolton or Crystal Palace and local pride will be at stake when Derby host Premier League champions Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur will expect to beat Wycombe Wanderers, of the fourth tier, at White Hart Lane, but Arsenal face a potentially tricky away trip to either Southampton or Norwich City.

Sutton United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will play home to Cambridge or Leeds if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.

The ties will take place January 27-30.

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup:

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham or Newcastle

Sutton or AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds

Liverpool or Plymouth v Wolves

Southampton or Norwich v Arsenal

Ipswich or Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Sunderland or Burnley v Bristol City or Fleetwood

Blackburn v Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Bolton or Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Matches to be played January 27-30

