FA Cup Fourth sub introduced for latter stages in tournament

Teams competing in the latter stages of this season's FA Cup will be able to use a fourth substitute in extra-time, the Football Association announced on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The new substitution rule will now be used for the first time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of this season's FA Cup play

The new substitution rule will now be used for the first time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of this season's FA Cup

(AFP/File)

Europa League Kanchelskis warns United of Rostov threat
SheBelieves Cup England scores late to beat USA in competition
Luis Suarez Enrique exit surprised Barca, says striker
Fernando Torres Atletico striker calls head clash a 'scare'
Partizan, Red Star Bloody battles cloud Belgrade's 'Eternal Derby'
Super Sand Eagles Coach Adamu confident in tough Group B
Victor Moses Payet once admitted that Nigerian star was better than him
Raymond Kopa Real Madrid legend dies aged 85
AC Milan Serie A club wants deal sealed 'as soon as possible'
Serie A Berlusconi gives 'extra-time' to sluggish Chinese investors

Teams competing in the latter stages of this season's FA Cup will be able to use a fourth substitute in extra-time, the Football Association announced on Friday.

The English FA last year agreed to play a lead role in testing the idea, which was proposed by football's law-making-body the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

As part of a two year trial, the scheme will now be used for first time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of this season's FA Cup.

"With the Cup now adopting a straight knockout format from the quarter finals onwards, the introduction of a fourth substitute in extra time will bring extra intrigue and interest," FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement.

"Also, from a technical point of view, it will be interesting to see how managers use the chance to make an additional substitution in such high-profile games and the impact it has on the final result."

Chelsea host Manchester United, Arsenal face Lincoln, Tottenham take on Millwall and Manchester City meet Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixturesbullet
3 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward wants Leicester City exit after just one...bullet

Football

"It will be a difficult game. We all know the difficulty of derbies," said Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte ahead of their match against West Ham United
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager wary of Carroll on return to West Ham
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Barcelona's forward Neymar (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match against Celta de Vigo March 4, 2017
Messi Forward's brace makes Barcelona believe, Benzema leads Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Nancy March 4, 2017
Edinson Cavani Uruguayan footballer drags Paris Saint-Germain past Nancy, Nice down Dijon
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against Arsenal March 4, 2017
Liverpool Reds punish Wenger's gamble, Ibrahimovic in dock