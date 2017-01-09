FA Cup Daddy Harry sleeps easy after Tottenham Hotspurs win

Manager Mauricio Pochettino left Kane out of his squad after the player endured a sleepless night while his partner Kate delivered their baby daughter, Ivy Jane.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane announced the birth of his first child, a daughter Ivy Jane

England star Harry Kane was happy to sleep through Tottenham's 2-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa following the birth of his first baby on Sunday.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino left Kane out of his squad after the player endured a sleepless night while his partner Kate delivered their baby daughter, Ivy Jane.

"It is better now after a 2-0 win to explain," Pochettino said. "I want to send from here a big, big heart to Kate, his wife.

"It was a difficult night for her but now it's OK and they have a beautiful girl. Harry was more tired than his wife and we sent him to sleep.

"He spent all night at the hospital waiting and at 7.30am the baby was born. The plan was for him to be on the bench."

Ben Davies, with his first goal for the club, and Son Heung-min both scored in the final 20 minutes at White Hart Lane to send Spurs into the fourth round.

Kane took to Twitter to announce the birth of his first child.

"Me and @KateGoodlandx had our beautiful baby girl this morning, Ivy Jane Kane at 7:30am. Weighing 7.8pounds. Amazing feeling, so proud!," he wrote.

