Ezekiel Bassey Nigerian striker training with Barcelona first team

Bassey joined on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option of a further two years if he impresses.

Ezekiel Bassey play Ezekiel Bassey says he has been training with Barcelona stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (Barcelona Team B)

Nigerian striker Ezekiel Bassey has revealed that he has started training with Barcelona first team.

Bassey in January 2017 joined Barcelona Team B from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Akwa United.

The 20-year-old joined on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option of a further two years if he impresses.

Ezekiel Bassey play Ezekiel Bassey in January joined Barcelona Team B in a loan deal until the end of the season (Barcelona)

 

Although he signed for the Team B, the striker revealed that he trains with the senior team which comprise of players like Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta and Luis Suarez.

Yes, we’ve had a combined training of Team A and B, we do that twice a week. I’m already inspired and will work very hard to play with these very best players,” Bassey told the official website of the NPFL.

The former Enyimba striker is yet to make his debut for Barcelona Team B because of work permit issues.

Playing for Barcelona is a great privilege I’ll cherish for years to come. I’ll be playing soon, I’m actually back in the country to sort out issues regarding my work permit,” he also added.

Ezekiel Bassey play Ezekiel Bassey says he has not started playing because of work permit issues (Barcelona)

I’ll resume immediately I’m done which should be in a few days. I can’t wait to play my first official game.

“It’s been a great start for me. I’ve had the privilege to train with some of the best players in world football.

“Life and football are totally different at Barcelona. I’m working very hard to quickly adapt because it is different.

Ezekiel Bassey play Ezekiel Bassey (Barcelona)

 

“Already, there is that language barrier and all, so working hard is key to settling down very fast at the club. I have been welcomed and have been seen as a brother and a member of the Barcelona family since I joined them.”

If Bassey impresses on loan, the 20-year who can play from the wings and as a striker could join likes of Emmanuel Amuneke and Gbenga Okunowo as the only Nigerians to play Barcelona senior side.

