Euro 2024 Turkey or Germany to host football competition

Germany and Turkey look set to contest the right to host Euro 2024 after confirming themselves as the only candidates as the deadline for applications passed on Friday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
President of the German Football Federation Reinhard Grindel said their country would be presenting a high quality dossier featuring the best ten stadiums in Germany

(AFP/File)

Raymond Kopa Real Madrid legend dies aged 85

A joint bid from the four Nordic nations of Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway had been prepared but was decided against in the end.

The German Football Association (DFB) declared their candidacy back in January, having last hosted a major tournament with the 2006 World Cup.

"The 2024 European Championship could be a major project for the whole of German football," DFB president Reinhard Grindel said.

Turkish Football Federation President Yildirim Demiroren announced the country's bid to host Euro 2024 on February 15, 2017

(AFP/File)

"We'll be presenting a high quality dossier featuring the best ten stadiums in Germany," he added.

Turkey's intentions weren't revealed until last month, with Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Yildirim Demiroren making the announcement on February 15.

"I want this candidature to be victorious," said Demiroren after three previous failed bids to host the tournament.

Turkey had been a candidate to host final stage matches for the 2020 showpiece but withdrew its bid to concentrate on the 2024 event.

They also lost out to Tokyo to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2020 European Championship will be hosted across 13 European cities with the semi-finals and the final taking place in London at Wembley stadium.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

